CALAMUS — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the dedication to the organization and personal development.
The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year, 4,136 American Degrees will be awarded.
Jenna VanderHeiden and Alec Olson are members of the Calamus-Wheatland FFA chapter. They will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 93rd National FFA Convention Expo that will be held virtually.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health and Syngenta, the award recognizes ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
During FFA, VanderHeiden had two SAE projects. Her Ag Placement SAE consisted of a lawn care business in which she mowed lawns for six families in rural Wheatland. She said lawn maintenance taught her excellent time management skills.
Her second SAE focused on entrepreneurship. Within her entrepreneurship project came the opportunity to rent 72 acres of farmland south of DeWitt for three growing seasons. This experience taught her the inside ropes of being a farmer.
Alec Olson’s SAE is formatted around helping his dad on their farm. He started driving grain carts and chiseling, as well as feeding their cows. As Alec got older, he was left on his own more and started driving the combine, helping prepare the sprayer and filling grain bins. Alec’s SAE has helped him learn what it takes to run a successful farm, as well as things needed in daily life, such as taking responsibility for his actions and other important life skills, he said.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
