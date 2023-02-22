A condition called broken heart syndrome has become increasingly recognized among medical professionals, and research is finding a significant increase in the number of cases in women.
“In broken heart syndrome,” MercyOne Clinton cardiologist Dr. Ali Albaghdadi said, “the tip of the bottom left chamber, including the walls, is not moving well. When we are under emotional stress, such as the death of a loved one or physical stress like having cancer or fractures or infections leading to sepsis, that puts a lot of toll on our body. Our heart responds in a way that makes us suffer.”
Also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or takotsubo cardiomyopathy due to the affected heart’s resemblance in X-rays to takotsubo octopus traps, the condition has been studied in Japan for decades. It didn’t become known internationally until the New England Journal of Medicine published research on it in 2005.
A study then conducted from 2006 to 2017, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, examined 135,463 cases of the syndrome in U.S. hospitals and found there to be a steady increase in the number of new cases annually, with women over the age of 50 making up 88.3% of them.
The subsequent Covid pandemic, as published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in July 2020, caused the number of new cases to drastically spike.
Researchers of the AHA study, however, say part of the reason for the rate of increase could be attributed simply to awareness of the condition, as easily mistaken for a heart attack as it can be.
Heart attacks are often caused by heart disease, which is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. Symptoms women might experience during a heart attack include the sudden onset of chest pain and shortness of breath, the same symptoms most commonly experienced during broken heart syndrome.
“When a patient comes to the emergency department,” Albaghdadi said, “the EKG might look like they’re having a heart attack. When doctors check their blood, the heart enzyme is elevated in both. They’re also not able to distinguish with an ultrasound. The only way to tell the two apart is to have a procedure known as left heart catheterization.”
The AHA reports that other tests can show the same dramatic changes in rhythm and blood substances typical of a heart attack, but without evidence of characteristic blocked arteries or heart damage.
Up to 3% of patients die of broken heart syndrome, Albaghdadi says. Those diagnosed usually experience it once and fully recover within days or weeks, as compared to a month or more recovery time typical of a heart attack.
Afterward, they take supportive measures like medication and monitoring blood pressure, though the AHA reported in March that recent studies of the previously thought to be self-limiting condition have confirmed patients with the syndrome may have persistent subtle ongoing cardiac dysfunction. Many continue to have limiting symptoms.
While most cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes, such as a more active lifestyle, making smart diet choices and managing blood pressure, Albaghdadi says it’s important to pay attention to your body and if significant chest pain or new shortness of breath is experienced, make sure to see a doctor.
If it feels severe or abnormal, attention should be sought at the nearest emergency department.
