Editor’s Note: In observance of February’s American Heart Month, the Clinton Herald each Thursday will publish articles and health information about heart health. Today marks the first installment of our series.
CLINTON — As American Heart Month gets under way, Dr. Saadi Albaghdadi of Clinton recommends anyone with a previous COVID-19 infection be evaluated by a family physician or the emergency room for heart-related issues.
A COVID-19 virus infection does not only involve the lungs but also can affect any part of the circulatory system, Albaghdadi said. That could mean a health emergency, such as a heart attack, chest pain and breathing difficulties or heart rhythm disturbances, Albaghdadi said. The vascular beds can also be affected, he added.
“We have seen patients with stroke,” Albaghdadi said. “We have seen patients with blockages or clots in the leg arteries and kidney arteries. So it could affect just about any vessel you can think of. Veins in the legs can have a clot. And that’s what COVID can do versus other viruses, which cannot do that.”
Flu can affect the lungs; however, it does not cause harm to vessels, he said. If an individual is suspected of having COVID-19, he or she should be evaluated by a family physician or in the emergency room, Albaghdadi stressed.
Albaghdadi believes knowing the signs of heart disease is important In general, symptoms above the waist, such indigestion, heaviness in the chest, or discomfort in the shoulder blades, arm and neck, are all symptoms that should be checked, Albaghdadi said. A heart rhythm issue, racing heart, dizziness and blackouts could all be an indication of underlying heart disease, he said.
“I think knowing the signs of what’s a heart problem, is I think, important for people to seek help,” Albaghdadi said. “If they don’t know what to look for, they become confused.”
If the symptoms are new developments, the person should be evaluated in the emergency room on an urgent basis, Albaghdadi said. If someone who has never had chest discomfort or a feeling of indigestion suddenly has those symptoms, they should not wait, even if it is the weekend. If someone has chronic symptoms, they can wait to see the family physician, Albaghdadi added.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Most middle-aged and young adults have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or being a smoker or overweight. Having multiple risk factors increases heart disease risk.
Albaghdadi stressed heart health can require a lifestyle change.
“A heart-healthy life is really a lifestyle change in what we do in our daily life, from healthy food to exercise to keeping the weight down,” Albaghdadi said. “And changing habits. Smoking, alcohol abuse, drug abuse. And if somebody has illnesses to be managed, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, these are the things that are necessary to keep the heart in good health.”
