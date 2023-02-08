CLINTON — A total of 335 calls were made to 911 last year in Clinton County due to chest pain, but oftentimes those calls were made hours after the pain’s onset.
During February's observance of American Heart Month, Clinton County Communications Manager Eric Dau is urging residents to call for help as soon as they suspect they are having a heart problem.
“The thing to remember,” Dau says, “is, with heart issues, time is muscle, so the longer that you put something off, the more damage it’s causing to the heart.”
Dau and Technical System manager Brent Vogel oversee 16 employees and the overall operations of Emergency Communications at the Clinton County Law Enforcement Center, which, under Director of Communications and Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, fields all 911 and non-emergency calls made in Clinton County.
Dau is also responsible for any recordings to be used in court as evidence and handles public records requests. He regularly keeps up on different certifications that allow him to dispatch and also holds the title of lieutenant paramedic on the Camanche Fire Department.
“Being that I have the privilege of working both sides, you know, both on the street as a paramedic for Camanche and in here, I will say that in here, it’s far more stressful than being out on the street," Dau told the Clinton Herald during an interview at the Communications Center.
As a paramedic, Dau is on scene and present for the outcome of a 911 call. He and Communications Center employees are often left without that closure. As the first to speak to a caller in an emergency, though, the best possible outcome begins with them.
At a minimum, two employees are there to answer calls, but during the day there are usually four since it is the busier time for the Communications Center.
The calls for medical emergencies they answer typically last between a minute and a half and three to four minutes, depending on the seriousness of the emergency. During that time, enough information is collected first about the caller and to determine their chief complaint so they can dispatch the correct emergency responders.
The Communications staff might ask questions like whether the caller is experiencing unexplained jaw pain or other atypical symptoms of a heart problem.
“The symptoms do vary between men and women,” Dau says. “Typically, women deny that they’re having chest pain. I’ll be the first to admit women are tougher than men when it comes to pain.”
Chest pain, pressure or tightness, or a squeezing or aching sensation in the center of the chest are reported by the Mayo Clinic as being common symptoms of a heart attack. Other cardiac emergencies someone could be experiencing include an angina attack, a stroke, or cardiac arrest.
For anywhere in the City of Clinton, Dau says emergency services strive for a six- to eight-minute response time.
“If a person calls with a medical issue,” Dau says, “and it’s a serious issue, we’re on the phone with them until we can get an ambulance or a deputy or a police officer or firefighter on scene, just because we want to make sure that we’re able to give them further instructions if we need to.”
Emergency Communications staff has been legally able to give medical instructions for the past approximately 15 years. Now, with a structured protocol to greatly reduce liability, they can give CPR instructions, bleeding control instructions, instructions on how to get out of a burning building, and even childbirth instructions.
Dau says that for chest pain calls, they have what’s referred to as aspirin diagnostics in which they’re able to tell people, based on their responses to questions, whether to take aspirin as part of the call, as well as a dosage amount.
“I can tell you,” he says, “that’s a huge thing, putting on my paramedic hat, because giving aspirin is one of the first things I’m going to do when I walk in the door. So, essentially, we’re starting the treatment for that patient before the ambulance ever gets on the scene.”
The most important instructions Dau has for callers, however, are to be completely honest in their responses to the questions asked by Emergency Communications, and though most people wait one to two hours, sometimes three, before calling 911, he urges people to call 911 immediately when a heart problem is suspected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.