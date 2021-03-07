CLINTON — The American Legion will host a Meet-and-Greet Saturday, March 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 416 S. First St. in Clinton to celebrate 100 years of the Legion in Clinton.
A short program will be presented at 5 p.m. Light snacks and drinks will be available.
Legionnaires will be available to discuss their programs, service projects and future activities, a Legion press release says.
American Legion membership is available to all Veterans. Auxiliary membership is available to all spouses, sisters, grandmothers, mothers, daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans.
Sons of the American Legion membership is available descendants of all veterans.
Riders memberships are available to all Legion members who are motorcycle riders or enthusiasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.