CLINTON — American Legion June Van Meter Post 190 has chosen a design for a memorial plaque to honor Lt. Bill Schick at Lubbers Fountain in Clinton, but the size for the bronze tablet is still undecided.
The American Legion is working with the Clinton Monument Committee to preserve the history of Clinton County. When the city renovates the fountain on Riverview Drive, it will install a plaque in memory of Schick, for whom Clinton’s historical Schick Hospital was named.
The design approved by the Legion is 24 inches by 30 inches, said Jim Manion during Wednesday’s meeting at Pizza Ranch. The cost in bronze would be $3,061. Reducing the size to 24-by-18 would reduce the cost to $1,500, he said.
Ron Mussmann, who also serves on the Clinton City Council and on the city’s Monument Committee, said the city wants uniform plaques around the fountain. The other plaques at Lubbers Fountain are 18-by-24 and 18-by-25, he said.
“They are pretty adamant about being uniform out there,” Mussmann said.
The Legion tabled a decision to allocate money for the plaque until Mussmann can meet with the city administrator and confirm what size the city wants.
Designed by Manion’s daughter, the plaque will show Schick in military dress in the foreground and the World War II hospital named for him in the back. Part of a plane rests at the right.
Schick is known as the first Army Air Corps doctor killed during WWII, though his death during the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii actually predates America’s entrance into the war by a day.
Schick Hospital complex, located between 25th Avenue North and 28th Avenue North, was built in 1942 and closed in 1946.
About 25 Legionnaires, representing every American war action since World War II, conducted business for Post 190 on Wednesday. A vacant table was set, as it is every month, for service men who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
Named for a Clinton County soldier who was killed and buried in France during World War II, the June Van Meter American Legion post was founded about 1919. “We formed right after the War,” said Gaylord Rolston. The Legion had more than 1,000 members then.
Harvey June Van Meter was born in 1897 and died at the age of 21 in 1918. He’s buried in France, according to a gravestone in Clinton’s Springdale Cemetery.
The local Post used to meet on Sixth Avenue in the old Ellis home, “a beautiful building, and they tore it down,” said Legionnaire Robert Betsinger.
On Wednesday, the group discussed the Freedom Rock, which is scheduled to be placed this summer behind the Clinton Area Showboat Theater. “We are looking at a fairly good-sized rock,” said Mussmann.
Mussmann announced the local winners of a flag essay contest for elementary school students and discussed setting up a website for the Legion.
As with many veterans’ organizations, young people were missing from the meeting. Mussmann asked the Legionnaires how they might bring in younger veterans and grow the Post.
Mussmann suggested contacting active service members who will be leaving the ranks soon, or having a second lodge meeting each month to accommodate more people’s schedules.
“We just need the younger members to keep carrying on the tradition,” Mussmann said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.