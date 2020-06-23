Those great white fish trawlers, American white pelicans, have returned to their summer paradise along our Mississippi River shore.
These majestic waterbirds fly in formation as they cruise over Clinton on their daily journey inland. They occupy the only known pelican nesting colony on the Upper Mississippi River.
White pelicans arrived in our area in the early 1990s. Small groups lazily summered on the sand bars.
In 2007, the first nesting colony took up residence on two islands in lower Pool 13 within the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Pelicans are now a common sight up and down the Mississippi River as well as many of its tributaries.
Squadrons of pelicans routinely depart the nesting colony to patrol the skies over Clinton. These giant cruisers soar the air currents at great heights and often venture miles inland.
Solitary scouts often cruise low along the city shoreline. Other waterbird species nesting within the colony include double-crested cormorants, great blue herons, great egrets and ring-billed gulls.
Our pelican nesting colony attracts a lot of attention from passing boaters that smell their fragrance before they see the birds. The stench of ammonia and rotting fish emanates from the islands due to the excrement and sun baked fish leftovers.
Flooding in summer results in pelican babies being swept downstream. Bald eagles seize upon this opportunity, gathering up these tender plump morsels and feeding them to their young.
In years past, a live streaming webcam of the pelican nesting colony was available courtesy of the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge. However, spring flood waters in 2019 required the camera electronics to be removed from the island. By the time the water had receded, the pelicans were nesting, and we were unable to reset the electronics.
During fall 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers had to dredge the main channel of the river to keep commercial barge traffic open. They Corps added 10,000 cubic yards of sand to the main nesting islands that were being severely eroded due to record flooding.
We were unable to re-install the solar powered camera electronics prior to the pelicans arriving in spring 2020.
White pelicans are primarily fish eaters but also enjoy a tasty frog or salamander. They don’t torpedo dive from the sky like their cousin brown pelicans. Instead, they swim in a group to herd fish and scoop them up in their oversized pouches.
A pelican can eat several pounds of fish per day. Local fishermen often complain that pelicans devastate the sport fishery. This may be true in a small lake. However, in a large river system like ours, decades of surveys have shown that our sport fish population has not declined due to the presence of pelicans.
A pelican’s nest is a slight depression in the sand often rimmed with a few sticks or lying next to a log. The birds lay two or three white eggs, and the naked hatchlings are pink.
The clumsy youngsters grow fast and grunt or croak often. When parent birds return to the colony at feeding time, there is a frenzy of hungry chicks fighting for the first morsel.
White pelicans migrate to the Lower Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast during winter.
Their summer paradise here has become a traditional nesting and loafing site. Visit Clinton’s Mississippi River shoreline and enjoy the spectacular flights of the American white pelican.
Ed Britton is a Wildlife Refuge Manager for the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge and a volunteer at Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.