The City of Clinton is to be featured in an upcoming documentary, tentatively titled “Hugo Hercules & The Wild West,” a film about famous illustrator and former Clinton resident W.H.D. Koerner and his invention of the first superhero comic.
“There will definitely be a lot of Clinton in the finished film,” Martina Fluck, filmmaker for Yucca Film Production Company, based in Germany, wrote in an email to the Herald on Nov. 4, following three days that she and illustrator Tim Eckhorst spent in Clinton filming content for the documentary.
Wilhelm Heinrich Detlev Koerner was born in Germany in 1878 and emigrated to Clinton with his family in 1881. Here in the U.S., he became William Henry David Koerner, a comic pioneer, famous illustrator and Western painter.
He created “Hugo Hercules,” the first superhero comic, in 1902 while in Chicago, provided images for important contemporary novels at the time, and discovered a love for the “Wild West,” of which he is considered one of the master illustrators. Over 2,000 of his illustrations have been published in over 14 popular magazines, including the Saturday Evening Post.
He died in New Jersey in 1938, but a record price for the artist’s work at auction was just set in 2021 with the $576,000 sale of “The Pigeons” at Sotheby’s New York.
To this day, Fluck wrote, his images shape the global visual memory of the so-called “Wild West,” as they served as templates for the stage and costume designers of important Hollywood film adaptations.
Fluck had the idea for this documentary with Eckhorst for quite some time. Two years ago, it began to come to fruition with applications for funding, and filming finally began in the summer of 2022.
Throughout the shooting of the documentary in northern Germany, Chicago, Clinton, Montana, and Wyoming, Fluck and Eckhorst have met people who deal with Koerner’s work artistically and scientifically while they’ve taken in the grandiose landscapes that inspired Koerner’s paintings. These include the people and landscapes of Clinton.
“Our experiences in Clinton were overwhelmingly warm,” Fluck wrote. “We were received very friendly everywhere and supported in every way.”
Accommodations were provided for Fluck and Eckhorst, the Clinton County Historical Society welcomed them to the museum’s archives, and access was granted to the courthouse’s rooftop for them to shoot footage.
Fluck wrote that the film will hopefully be finished by the end of March 2023, but there’s still a lot to be done. As Eckhorst has the role of the protagonist leading the viewer through the film, Fluck took on the responsibilities of the production, script, direction and camera work while obtaining content for the film.
Post-production, a large amount of material needs to be viewed, a final cinematic concept created, the film edited by Stefan Schulze, music added by composer Felix Raffel and translations completed. Two versions of the film will ultimately be created, one in German and one in English to accommodate both audiences.
The cost of all this work, Fluck wrote, has unfortunately come to a total greater than that of the funding allotted to the project. She hopes to eliminate any deficit with the screenings and sales of the film.
Clinton’s Hometown Pride committee, in fact, has already been in contact with the state’s Department of Cultural Affairs and is working on deciding avenues of fundraising necessary to obtain a grant from the department to show the film in English in a yet-to-be-determined area location in April.
“I would like to take this opportunity,” Fluck wrote, “to say a big thank you to everyone who helped us and invested their time and energy in this film.”
