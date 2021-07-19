ANDOVER — The Andover Lions Club recently celebrated 40 years as an active service club in their community.
On July 14, the club received one of the East Central Iowa Group Governor’s Volunteer Awards by virtual ceremony.
The club encourages anyone who would like to volunteer their time enriching lives and helping in the Andover community to join the Lions Club as a member.
The next Andover Lions Club activity will be a Labor Day weekend pancake breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Andover Fire Station from 7 a.m. to noon.
