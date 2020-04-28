CLINTON- Arraignment is scheduled this week for a Clinton man charged with eight felonies and three misdemeanors.
Joshua A. Andresen, 29, 430 Locust Place, is charged in one case with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; four counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of possession of burglars’ tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
He is charged in a second case with one count of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; two counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. Arraignment in both cases is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to the affidavit, multiple burglaries were reported from April 2 to April 13. At 4:19 a.m. April 13, an officer conducted an investigatory traffic stop on a black GMC Yukon near Mill Creek Parkway and Second Avenue South. The vehicle was being operated without license plates. Andresen was identified as the passenger. The driver said she and Andresen were in the Branden Hills subdivision just prior to being stopped. The traffic stop was completed and Andresen and the driver were released. Officers proceeded to Branden Hills Drive and found 13 of the locked community mailboxes were damaged and forced open.
The affidavit says at 11:02 a.m. April 13, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Fourth Street on a black GMC Yukon for operating without license plates. Andresen was again identified as the passenger. The driver provided officers consent to search her vehicle. Officers found tools commonly used to commit burglaries. The driver admitted on April 13 she provided Andresen transportation to the Branden Hills subdivision, according to court documents. The driver said she stopped the vehicle adjacent to the Branden Hills community mailboxes and remained in her vehicle while Andresen took mail from the mailboxes.
Andresen was taken into custody and transported to the Clinton Police Department. Andresen admitted he was responsible for the Branden Hills storage garage burglaries, court records state. Andresen said he left behind his flashlight during the burglary. The flashlight had his name engraved on it. He also admitted he stole a boat prop and other property that he stashed in a tote outside the storage garages. He said on two occasions he used a screwdriver to force open locked mailboxes at the Branden Hills community mailboxes. He admitted to stealing mail from within the mailboxes, court documents state.
According to a separate affidavit, on Feb. 27, Andresen was interviewed about several burglaries. Court documents state that Andresen admitted he entered different cabins at Gomer’s Slough to take items. Andresen said he was unemployed and using methamphetamine daily. He said he steals to pay for his drug habit, court documents state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.