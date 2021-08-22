CAMANCHE — The Rock Creek Park Catfish Classic has attracted more than 60 boats the last three years, including 2020.
Even with COVID concerns last year, anglers showed up at Rock Creek to fish the Wapsipinicon and Pool 14 of the Mississippi River for channel cat, organizer Marty Murrell said Sunday morning.
All Department of Natural Resource regulations apply, Murrell said. Rock Creek's event paid for the heaviest catch of up to 10 fish over 12 inches long with an additional pot for the biggest single fish.
Anglers paid $50 per boat. An additional $10 put the fishermen in the running for the payoff for the biggest single fish. That's less than what most tournaments charge, Murrell said, which is why people are attracted to the Camanche tournament.
Rock Creek's payoff is 90% of the revenue, Murrell said.
The water is low right now, so tournament organizers gave anglers a little extra time to get out and back, starting the event at 6:30 a.m. rather than 7 a.m. and pushing the weigh-in from noon to 1 p.m.
Nick McIlwain of Des Moines and tom Ashley of Bettendorf were the first in; they had somewhere to be. And the fishing wasn't good for them anyway, they said.
