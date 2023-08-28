LOW MOOR – Anheuser-Busch and 7G Distributing, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), are providing more than 2,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help the Low Moor Fire Department in Eastern Iowa prepare for and respond in times of crisis. This effort is part of Anheuser-Busch’s commitment to deliver more than 2.5 million cans – more than ever before – to volunteer fire departments across the country in support of disaster preparedness and relief efforts this year. Now in the fifth year of this initiative, the brewer and its wholesaler partners are expanding their reach to demonstrate their shared dedication to the communities they serve, as well as their deep appreciation for the first responders who are keeping their communities safe.
More than two-thirds of America’s firefighters are volunteers, often serving on the frontlines in their local communities with limited resources and staffing. These first responders rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet their departments often lack the budget necessary to supply. This emergency drinking water donation is an essential resource to help prepare our local heroes ahead of time, rather than wait for disaster to strike.
Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding history of providing support for disaster relief and preparedness, including through its flagship emergency drinking water program and partnership with the American Red Cross dating back to 1906. Since launching this collaboration with the NVFC and its wholesaler partners in 2019, the brewer has donated more than 6.4 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 960 volunteer fire departments across 49 states.
This donation of emergency drinking water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery, which periodically pauses beer production to can clean, safe drinking water in support of disaster relief and preparedness efforts nationwide.
More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.
