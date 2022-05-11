FULTON, Ill. - The annual Fulton Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 14 at Cattail Park, Fulton.
There is always a nice selection of plants to choose from. Perennials and some annuals will be available.
This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or you need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park, north of Fulton (follow Eighth Avenue out of town toward the Fulton Golf course) on Friday, May 13 from 1-5 p.m.
Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the following day. The actual sale will be Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Most plants are priced at $2 and up.
Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. The Fulton Plant Sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Windmill, with proceeds to benefit the beautification of the Windmill Area.
Social distancing will be encouraged. Weather permitting, most plants will be outside.
If you have questions about digging and splitting plants, contact Jude at (563) 249-6115.
