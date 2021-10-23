CLINTON — The 13th Annual Great Food Drive kicks off today, with food collected through donations set to go to local food pantries this Thanksgiving season.
All food collected will go to the Associate Benevolent Society, Camanche Food Pantry, Fulton/Thomson Food Pantry and the Victory Center.
“As we approach the 13th annual food drive, the Herald is proud to host this drive along with local business, our partners in feeding hundreds of families,” said Clinton Herald Publisher Ron Gutierrez. “Our sole purpose – to put food on the tables of thousands of residents in Clinton, Camanche and Fulton – through the years has yielded tons of food donated by you, the residents of our community.”
Donations are being accepted at the following sponsors: Fareway Meat & Grocery, Pizza Ranch, Clausen Company, Clinton National Bank, Aegis Credit Union, Prairie Hills Senior Living, Turner Appliance, Dutrac Community Credit Union, Don’s Jewelry, Sweetheart Bakery, Sloan Implement, A.C. McCartney, Clinton Harley Davidson, Zirkelbach Home Appliances, The Alverno, Brent’s SpeedyLube, and Central Bank. MercyOne Clinton is also a sponsor but is not a drop-off location.
“We are grateful to all of our partners that have stepped up to help promote and work as a drop-off location to make it easier to donate to this important cause,” Gutierrez said. “Without their partnership many would go hungry this holiday season.”
He said that in the coming weeks, residents will see many ways they can participate and donate to this effort.
“We will have tent events that you can drive by and donate, donate at our partners locations or stop by the Herald lobby,” he said. “Thank you, our readers in print, digital and social channels who always respond to our call for donations.”
