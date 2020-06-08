CLINTON — An annual bike sale that will help with community crisis needs is set for this weekend.
The Information, Referral and Assistance Services of Clinton bike sale is scheduled for Saturday. The sale will start at 10 a.m. and will conclude at noon.
Information, Referral and Assistance Services Executive Director Regan Michaelsen said the annual event has been offered to the Clinton community at least since she started working for the organization almost 18 years ago, if not longer.
Michaelsen said most of the bikes are sold at a price of $20. She said some of the bikes are not usable the way they are, adding they will sell the bikes for parts at a rate less than $20. She anticipates they will have at least 100 bikes available at this year’s event.
“A lot of people can’t afford a brand new bike,” Michaelsen said. “And so it’s a good opportunity for both us and the people in the community to get a bike at a reduced rate. A lot of them are great bikes. So to get a bike for $20 is a win-win for both of us. All the money that we get from the event goes back into the community to help with crisis needs.”
Michaelsen said the bikes sold at the annual sale come from the Clinton Police Department. The department gives the bikes to Information, Referral and Assistance Services if the confiscated bikes are not claimed. The bikes are then stored at the Skyline Center until the annual sale.
Michaelsen said the bikes are traditionally sold in the concession area at Clinton's Riverview Swimming Pool. She said this year they will be sold at the Skyline Center property in the gated area where the recycle area formerly was located. She said the change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be a drive-up service.” Michaelsen said. ”So we’ll be able to let a few families in at a time to look through the bikes. And they’ll have about 10 minutes per family to go through and look at all the bikes. And then once they’ve made their purchases then we’ll let a few more families come in.“
