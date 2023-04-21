FULTON, Ill. - The annual Fulton plant sale will be May 13 at Cattail Park in Fulton. Perennials with some annuals will be available.
This sale operates solely on donated specimens from area gardens. If you have plants you no longer want or need to split, dig them up and bring them to the Cattail Park just north of Fulton on May 12 from 1-5 p.m. Gardeners will be there to re-package your donations for the sale on the following day. The actual sale will be May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Most plants are priced at $2 and up.
Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions concerning planting tips and recommended plant care. The Fulton Plant Sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Windmill with proceeds to benefit the beautification of the Windmill area. Weather permitting, most plants will be outside.
If you have questions as to digging and splitting plants, contact Jude at (563) 249-6115.
