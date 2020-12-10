CLINTON — Another proposed housing development in Clinton has renewed traffic questions for city officials.
Earlier this year, residents of Ninth Avenue North objected to plans to extend their dead-end street to Springdale Drive to serve residents of Riverstone Crossing development, which is under construction north of Springdale Cemetery.
This week, a resident questioned the feasibility of moving the entrance to the Mount Pleasant Park neighborhood at Bluff Boulevard and Second Avenue South from Bluff to Ike’s Peak Road south of North Ninth Street.
The proposed entrance is part of a plan to turn Mount Pleasant Park into Cottage Bluff housing development.
Chris Ales, of Ales & Company in Davenport, asked the Clinton City Council for an option agreement to purchase the 8.67-acre property that had been owned by a spiritualist group for more than 100 years.
The developer, who turned Washington Middle School into an apartment complex, plans to build about 30, two-bedroom housing units on the bluff.
The option agreement between Ales and the city gives the developer until Sept. 1, 2021 to purchase the property. Ales will apply for federal tax credits in March, he said. Funds will be awarded in August, and Ales hopes to close on the property in the fall of 2021.
The option agreement requires that Ales demolish all existing structures on the property within 90 days of purchase, construct improvements with at least $1 million assessed value and construct all necessary infrastructure for the residential development.
Randy Current, of Clinton, told the City Council Tuesday that moving the entrance for Mount Pleasant Park from Bluff to Ike’s Peak Road is dangerous due to the incline.
“I reside at 519 N. Ninth St. here in Clinton, which is basically at the top of what is commonly referred to as Ike’s Peak Hill,” Current said. During the winter, it’s hard to stop at Bluff when coming down the hill, and it’s hard to get onto Ninth Street without a running start, he said.
“I’m not saying that the property ... shouldn’t be developed. I’m only expressing a concern that it is premature to enter into a one-year option tying up this property before a safe means of ingress and egress is properly placed before this council,” Current said.
Current has lived on Ninth for almost 30 years, he told the City Council. “On numerous occasions, I’ve slid into Bluff Boulevard, and, fortunately, I’ve never been hit by anyone or hit anyone. Even if you try to ... stop 100 feet or more before you get to the stop sign,” Current said.
“So adding a lot more individuals and traffic to this intersection in the winter time is going to present a significant safety concern, in my opinion.”
Preliminary drawings show a single access to the property from Ike’s Peak Road south of Ninth Street, but Current said the grade from the bluff to the road is too steep.
“There are no good access points along Ike’s Peak Road. The incline off of Ike’s Peak Road to the south is just too great for any proposed safe access,” Current said.
Current asked the council to refrain from voting on an option agreement for the property until the developer can show that he can provide a safe ingress to and egress from the property.
“Mr. Ales will have to have a workable plan in order to qualify for the tax credits. And the safety of the residents of the neighborhood and of the future residents of this proposed development is not an option. It’s a requirement,” Current said.
“Things are preliminary, but .... we looked at the very same thing,” City Administrator Matt Brooke told Current. “For years we’ve only had one or two people living there, and that access on the bluff is not sufficient for that area there coming into where it says Mount Pleasant Road.”
Brooke and City Engineer Jason Craft looked at preliminary plans, Brooke said. “We feel confident there’s going to be adequate space to come in off of Ike’s Peak and then enter into Mount Pleasant, keeping it under 10% grade. And we’ve seen 10% grades throughout the community,” Brooke said.
“But we think it might even be able to come in maybe at nine or even lower.”
North Ninth Street is probably more than a 10% grade, said Brooke.
Removing the blind corner will be important, Brooke said, but he believes that the city, as it works with the plans, will find an egress and ingress that are safe.
Ike’s Peak Road, along its length, has a grade from about 6% to nearly 14%, Brooke said.
“And you’re going to add 30 or 40 more cars using that road?” Current asked. Driving up Ike’s Peak Road and trying to turn into the development on the bluff isn’t going to happen during winter weather, he said.
“In order for me to get to my house, I have to start at the bottom of Ike’s Peak hill and safely navigate to turn up to Ninth Street,” Current said. “If I stop ... I don’t make it. I have to do a u-turn in the middle of the street and go back.”
People coming up to the development will have no momentum, Current said. “They’re not going to be able to do it on winter snow days.”
The City Council unanimously approved the option agreement with Ales.
