DES MOINES — Clinton native Saad Ansari, a second-year student in the doctor of osteopathic medicine program at Des Moines University, received the 2020 Osteopathic Manual Medicine Discipline Award during the College of Osteopathic Medicine Dean’s Awards Program.
The event, held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, represents the transition of osteopathic medical students from their first two didactic/academic years to their next two years of clinical experiences.
“The OMM department recognizes a student whose unending enthusiasm was greatly appreciated,” said Drew Lewis, D.O., FAAO, FAOCPMR, FAAPMR, associate professor and interim department chair, in announcing the award.
Ansari is the son of Roomana Ansari and Dr. Anis Ansari and a 2012 graduate of Clinton High School. He earned a bachelor of science degree in human physiology and psychology at the University of Iowa in 2016 and went on to complete a master of public health degree there in 2018.
At DMU, Ansari was a member of the Muslim Students’ Association and the Student American Academy of Osteopathy. He also served as a teaching assistant in OMM, helping instruct other students in this hands-on, non-invasive set of skills used in the evaluation and treatment of the neuro-muscular-skeletal (nerve, muscle and bone) system.
“I’m very interested in practicing medicine in a field that can easily integrate OMM,” he says. “My top choice as of now is physical medicine and rehabilitation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.