CLINTON — A Clinton doctor has published a book, now available on Amazon, in which he details his life story and the American dream.
“My American Dream – Reflections Over Life” was written by Dr. Anis Ansari, and describes a “true journey of a young boy whom God Almighty chose to bring from the rural north part of India to the United States and to develop into an inspirational story.” It highlights his biography, beliefs, practices, struggles, accomplishments, passion in life, and his patients’ experiences and appreciations.
“This book is a story of Dr. Anis Ansari’s physical, spiritual, and intellectual journey that took many turns as well as ups and downs, and made him what he is today: a physician par excellence, an ambassador of his faith, Islam, a media commentator and writer, a committed father, husband, brother and friend, and an ever-ready human being to serve the people in his community,” writes Dr. M. Ahmadullah Siddiqi, Professor Emeritus of Journalism and Public Relations Western Illinois University, Macomb, Illinois in a review of the book.
Ansari also has been recognized by the senior leadership team at MercyOne Clinton for his efforts to educate the community on important healthcare and spiritual issues through articles published in the Clinton Herald and discussions that have covered the full spectrum of health care from wellness initiatives to a specific disease process.
