Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible farm owners to apply for the 2021 Century and Heritage Farm Program.
To be included in the 2021 Century or Heritage Farm Program, completed applications must be received by the department by June 1, 2021.
The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.
To apply, download the application on the department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program.
Applications can also be requested from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at (515) 281-3645 or Kelley.Reece@IowaAgriculture.gov. Written requests can be mailed to Century or Heritage Farm Program, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.
