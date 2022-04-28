CLINTON — Community Action of Eastern Iowa is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Household income limits are:
• 1 person: $25,760
• 2 people: $34,840
• 3 people: $43,920
• 4 people: $53,000
• 5 people: $62,080
• 6 people: $71,160
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program provides supplemental assistance based on several factors, including total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
Community Action can also assist with past due water and wastewater (sewer) bills through the new Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
Applicants must furnish identification documents for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify.
Households can apply online at www.caeiowa.org/apply. This is the fastest method. The last day to apply is April 30.
