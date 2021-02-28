CLINTON - The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust is continuing its mission to award college scholarships to area students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Clinton National Bank, trustee of the scholarship trust, recently announced the availability of applications.
The application was sent to guidance or financial aid offices of qualifying high schools and Clinton Community College. Those interested may contact these offices for a copy or access the application on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com. Applications can also be requested from the Clinton National Bank Trust Department. The deadline for submission of the application is Friday, April 30, 2021.
Successful applicants must have graduated, or will graduate, from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and attend, or will attend, a two- to four-year college or university physically located in Iowa. An independent selection committee will review applications and the trustee will notify successful applicants.
The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college or university in the fall.
Scholarship funds were established over the years for the benefit of Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University, students. In 2012, the scholarship funds were combined into a single trust for permanent management and administration. The primary purpose is to provide scholarships to recognize the Sisters of St. Francis’s long-term commitment to the value of education.
The 40 funds will award approximately $175,000 this year. In past years, the funds have been awarded to 75 to 80 students.
Each of the funds, created by many Clinton-area families and the Sisters over the years, has its own requirements and the awards are made with these in mind. Examples of selection criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extracurricular activities and financial need. The Trustee encourages area students to apply and continue the higher-education legacy that Mount St. Clare College provided over its many decades in Clinton.
