CLINTON — The Holiday Network’s distribution is an event administered by RSVP and sponsored by other concerned agencies, organizations, and businesses in Clinton County.
The organizations work together to better serve the underprivileged in the community during the holiday season.
The Holiday Network has already begun work on making this holiday season the magical time it is meant to be for families and is designed to help low income families/individuals with food and/or gifts during the holiday season.
Applications to receive items can be turned in to RSVP’s office until Nov. 24.
Call (563) 243-7787, which is the RSVP Office, or email ccrsvpdirector@gmail.com with any questions.
