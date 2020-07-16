CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association is now accepting applications for one position on the Board of Directors. Resumes must be received by Sept. 16.
Candidates must be residents of Clinton County. Interested individuals need to send a written resume along with a cover letter to the Clinton County Development Association, Box 2061, Clinton, IA 52733-2061. Resumes and cover letters may also be submitted via email at admin@clintoncountydevelopment.org
Based on a review of the cover letters and resumes, the field of candidates will be narrowed. Following an interview process, one or two candidates will be selected and will be required to complete both a Department of Criminal Investigation background check and a license application to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Association.
Pending the positive outcome of both of these processes, the individual will be officially seated on the Board of Directors effective Dec, 16.
