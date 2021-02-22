DES MOINES — The Iowa Hospital Association, through its subsidiary the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation, will award 60 health care scholarships of up to $7,000 ($3,500 per year for up to two years) and $1,000 specific to individuals enrolling in emergency medical technology/technician certification programs.
The scholarship program focuses on students pursuing careers in health care positions in high demand by offering financial support for their education or training. In exchange, each recipient must work one year in an Iowa hospital for each year of their scholarship award. The $1,000 award recipients must work one year with a hospital-based or hospital-contracted emergency medical services company.
Scholarship applicants must be enrolled in an accredited program and be within two years of completing their professional education. Scholarship applications must be submitted by Tuesday, March 30, at www.iowahospitalscholarships.org.
For more information about the scholarship program, visit www.IHERF.org.
