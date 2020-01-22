CLINTON — Three residents have applied for the 3rd Ward seat on the Clinton City Council, City Clerk Lisa Frederick told the mayor and City Council on Tuesday.
The council voted this month to fill the seat, left vacant by the resignation of Councilman Seth Odor, by appointment.
Ron Mussmann, a resident of Clinton for more than 32 years, is self-employed as an independent freight agent for Landstar Ranger & DSV Road Transport, according to his application. He is the president of the city’s Monument Committee, commander of the American Legion and president of Gateway Masonic Clothe-a-child.
Shelly D. McKenzie lived in Clinton from 1987-2007 and for the past 9 years, her application says. She is retired. McKenzie was a teacher’s aide at Lyons Middle School, wrote for the Clinton Herald and is active with animal rescue, she said.
Todd O. Dierks is self-employed as a neuromuscular therapist. He lived in Clinton from 1961-1981 and from 2011 to the present. He has volunteered with Clinton Trees Forever, Clinton County Master Gardeners and has worked with the Clinton City Council on anti-trafficking efforts, he said in his application.
Dierks has served more than 7 years as a board member at his church and more than 5 years as its treasurer.
The City Council may move to select applicants for interviews during a special council meeting Thursday following a 3 p.m. budget meeting at city hall, according to the meeting agenda.
