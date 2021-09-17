FULTON, Ill. – Non-profit organizations that serve Fulton can apply now for a grant through Fulton’s community foundation, the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment.
It is accepting applications for 2021 Community Impact grants between now and Tuesday, Oct. 5. Prior grants have been awarded to help fund many community programs, technology upgrades, community beautification efforts, safety equipment and more for the Fulton community. The maximum amount per grant is $1,000 and applicants should keep in mind that FACE grants are not generally awarded for maintenance of buildings, salaries or building projects.
FACE is a component fund of the Quad Cities Community Foundation and uses its online grants application system. This allows applicants to complete, save, and submit their grant applications in one place and have ongoing access to them. All applications must be submitted through this online system no later than Oct. 5. All applicants will be notified by e-mail shortly after grant decisions have been made later in October.
If an organization has not used the QCCF online grant application system previously, it will need to create its organizational profile and login information in the system first before being able to write a grant application.
Go to https://www.qccommunityfoundation.org/facecommunityimpactgrants and then click on the link to the online grant system to get started. If you have grant questions or need technical assistance applying online, contact Connie Koehn at (815) 589-2646 or FACEcf@qccommunityfoundation.org.
These grants are made possible because of donors who have given to FACE’s Community Impact Endowment to support Fulton. Additional donations of any size can be made at any time online via https://tinyurl.com/lovefulton or by mailing a check to Box 292, Fulton IL 61252.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.