DEWITT — Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto invites nonprofits in its Iowa and Wisconsin store communities to apply for its 2022 More For Your Community grants beginning July 15 through the end of August.
The grant program, which is supported by the Theisen’s charitable fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, will distribute an estimated $350,000 in funds across the region served by the retailer, with at least $5,000 available to each store community.
The maximum request per project application is $5,000. Organizations can apply online at dbqfoundation.org/theisens. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
The More For Your Community program makes direct grants to organizations to jump start and/or sustain projects that effectively and directly serve the basic needs of families and children: food, shelter, education, safety and health. Applicants must be 501©(3) nonprofits, government-sponsored organizations or school-sponsored organizations and directly serve children and families within 60 miles of a Theisen’s store. A full list of Theisen’s store communities is available at dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
Theisen’s has donated more than $3 million through the More For Your Community Grant program since its inception in 2009 and supports many other community events and organizations directly. In 2021, the program distributed $350,000 to organizations serving an estimated 550,000 people from Ames to Black River Falls, Wisconsin.
For more information, contact Mary Jo Jean-Francois at the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque by calling (563) 588-2700 or via email at maryjoj@dbqfoundation.org.
