While the deadline to file taxes is normally April 15, this year the date was changed to April 18 due to Emancipation Day — a holiday that commemorates the time in 1862 when President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area.
April 18 is tax filing deadline day
Paula Rice, passed away Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life will be held 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, at Law Jones Funeral Home, Thomson. Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. the same day.
CAMANCHE [mdash] Alice Mullen, 90, of Camanche, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Alverno. Alice is survived by 3 children, one step-son, and several grand & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Guy Rogness, husband William (Bill) Mullen, Larry & Eric Mullen.…
