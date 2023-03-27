FULTON, Ill. — Western Whiteside County, Illinois, has long been known as a natural flyway for migratory birds. During fall and spring, flocks make their way via the Mississippi River. Many species rely on the habitats of native plants for shelter, food, and rest as they make that journey. With urbanization and changing landscapes, much of this habitat has been lost.
But avid conservationists have a vision. After much discussion and planning, a dream is becoming a reality. Land has been donated to the Whiteside County Soil and Water Education Foundation. Currently, it is being developed into a natural prairie. Efforts are being made to build a conservation center for residents of Whiteside County to showcase the importance of conservation to the environment.
Dave Harrison, a retired resource conservationist with experience in forestry, wildlife management, agronomy, wetlands, and prairie development, and Dean Huisingh, who has a special interest in preservation of rare, endangered, and threatened native plants, will share their vision of this new development on April 4.
Details as to the funding, development, and progress of this project will be shared. A time table with long-term and short-term goals will be outlined.
Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmill will host this presentation at the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th in Fulton at 6 p.m. April 4. The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. This event is free and open to the public. Monthly programming is sponsored through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation. For more information, visit the Windmill Cultural Center and de Immigrant Windmill Facebook page, visit Fulton Facebook page, www.cityoffulton.us, or call (563) 249-6115.
