DEWITT — Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois, will present “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens” as part of the DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s travelogue series April 5.
The two countries have more in common than many people realize. With China’s rapid modernization in four decades, many of its characteristics, hopes and challenges are like those of the United States. Moline, who has directed study programs in China for 39 years, will identify some similarities at the national and local levels and in the desires of individual citizens. Many scholars suggest both economic powers will gain if they focus more on those similarities as they deal with major national and global challenges. At the individual level, some major personal desires parallel that focus.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
The next program in the series, Tuesday, April 19, is “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas and Scenes” by Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton. This day has been designated “Pie Day” and all attendees will receive a complimentary slice of pie and a hot beverage.
