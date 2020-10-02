CLINTON — The Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum is reopening portions of the arboretum that were closed to guests after the August derecho storm.
The arboretum sustained heavy damage during the Aug. 10 derecho. Damage included removal of 28 trees.
“We are very excited to welcome guests back to the arboretum,” Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said in a release. “The fall colors are starting to change, and the artwork is interactive and exceptional. Although our hearts are heavy having suffered a loss of many of our most cherished and historically significant trees, we are excited to rebuild our collection both with and for our community.“
The east portion of the arboretum will open for the remaining weeks of Arts at the Arb 2020. The fifth annual event features artist Terry Rathje. Rathje’s work will be displayed through October. Rathje, of Long Grove, earned a master’s degree in 3D design from the University of Iowa.
The exhibit features pieces Rathje describes as nomadic architecture, which explores the inside and outside of the pieces. One piece, Migratory Road, looks like a cart but has an eyepiece on the side. Environmental Sound Chamber features a variety of bells inside and outside the structure. Visitors are encouraged to explore each unique piece of art, the release says.
The release notes that in previous years, more than 5,000 people annually have viewed the public display. Past artist John VandeWalle showcased his metal artwork throughout the arboretum last year. Several of VandeWalle’s pieces are nestled throughout the arboretum. In 2018, Iowa native Kristin Garnant exhibited her metal pieces created from metals, tools, clutter, odds and ends.
The Bickelhaupt Arboretum showcases over 2,000 different tree and shrub species in its many plant collections. The 15-acre, manicured grounds are open to the public from dawn to dusk. The Bickelhaupt Arboretum is located at 340 S. 14th St., in Clinton. Masks are required for all visitors, consistent with all Clinton Community College facilities.
