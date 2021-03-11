CLINTON — Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers is advertising the Clinton High School renovation project, Tom Wollan, principal architect on the project, said Monday.
The entire four-year project will be bid at one time, Wollan told the Clinton School Board. FRK wants one general contractor in charge of the entire project.
Board member Eric Gettes asked Wollan, given the length of the entire project, what happens if the cost goes up between now and Phase V or if the cost goes down?
Contractors have to consider that when they bid, said Wollan. “We think we have it covered for cost increases.” If prices go down, the district could try to recover money from the contractor, but cost decreases are unlikely, he said. “If anything, we will see an increase.”
Right now, construction costs are “in a bubble,” said Wollan. That should even out in the future. “Contractors will be factoring that in as they approach this bid,” Wollan said.
While FRK does reach out to contractors it thinks will be interested in the project, it also has to publish the project statewide at Master Builders of Iowa, so every contractor has access to bid documents.
“It’s a public bid project,” said Wollan. Everyone will have access to project bid information, he said.
FRK planned to print and upload digital specifications for the project this week. Addenda will be added as product substitution requests are processed, he said.
Board member Mike House wondered if the addendum will slow the process, but Wollan said FRK will cut off product substitution requests 7-10 days before the bid date, so bids will be on time.
Wollan is optimistic Clinton will receive a lower than expected bid for the CHS renovation. A Waukee project expected to cost $5 million came in at about $4.6 million last week,” Wollan said.
“I feel like we still have a competitive market right now,” said Wollan. The number that FRK gives the board is just an estimate, he said. The bids will determine what the projects cost.
A public hearing on the bids is set for 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the district office, 1401 12th Ave. North in Clinton.
The board unanimously voted to maintain its debt service levy at $2.70 to raise additional money it can use to pay off its bonds early. Board Member Mike Pelham was absent.
McAleer offered the board the option last month of reducing the debt service levy to $2.538 from $2.70 or keeping the debt service levy at $2.70, using the advance surplus levy option. The board agreed to option two.
The additional revenue raised by the higher levy will go into an escrow account until June 2026 when general obligation bonds become callable, meaning the issuer has the right to return the investor’s principal and cease all interest payments before the bond matures.
The move would bring in $40,000 that the district could apply to the principal of the loan, reducing the interest substantially, McAleer said.
