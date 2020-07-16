CLINTON — The Franciscan Peace Center’s Anti-Trafficking Committee is celebrating the unanimous passage of a bill by the Iowa Legislature and its signing into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 29.
The bill, HF 2259, stipulates that beginning in 2022, all Iowa hotels/motels must provide training on how to detect and report human trafficking to all of their employees. Once the training is complete, the hotel/motel will get an official document from the Department of Public Safety Office to Combat Human Trafficking to frame and hang in their lobby. Public entities will not be able to use public funds for lodging, services, conference/banquet spaces, etc. at any hotel that does not have a completion of training certificate.
Lori Freudenberg is the director of Community Outreach for the Franciscan Peace Center and the coordinator of the Anti-Trafficking Committee.
“Iowa residents can now rest assured that our tax dollars will not be used to support hotels that don’t take the time to train their employees to detect and report human trafficking,” she said.
Freudenberg, who is also a member of the board of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking, noted that well over half of all sex trafficking takes place in hotels and motels.
As of July, approximately 50 hotel employees have already been trained in Davenport, Dubuque, and Clinton in sessions led by area anti-trafficking advocate volunteers.
“The goal of HF2259 is to promote meaningful intervention and prevention of sex trafficking by educating hotel employees to both recognize and report sex trafficking,” says Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire. “With this legislation, we are taking another important step to stop human trafficking in the state of Iowa.”
Cournoyer cautioned, “While I am proud of this step forward, we must continue to work together to dismantle this criminal enterprise and rescue and restore the lives of the victims.”
The Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, along with Sojourners and Associates, have taken a corporate public stand opposing all forms of human trafficking, which violate basic human rights and exploit vulnerable people. The congregation is a member of US Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking.
