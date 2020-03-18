CLINTON — Everyday, Iowa and Illinois' numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise. On Wednesday, area health officials confirmed the virus now has been detected in Eastern Iowa, as there is one case in Scott County.
Health officials there are saying the person is not a resident of the county but did not say where the person is from.
Closer to home, health officials at MercyOne Clinton are prepared for if and when cases are confirmed here and there's an influx of patients. MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region President Kay Takes says preparation and training have made them ready for situations just like this one.
"MercyOne Clinton Medical Center has prepared for emergency situations like pandemics for many years," Takes said via press release. "And we are very actively preparing for the range of possibilities related to COVID-19."
Takes says the hospital plans continue to evolve overtime; nevertheless, they are confident in their ability to effectively serve the needs of Clinton residents and surrounding communities. Also, she says they are in constant contact with officials with the CDC, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Clinton County Health Department to ensure their clinical care is consistent with the latest guidelines and research.
"We are making every effort to ensure a safe environment for our patients and colleagues," Kays said. "As of today, we are updating restrictions already in place to limit all visitors, with a few exceptions such as for hospitalized children and women in labor."
MercyOne Clinton is not the only hospital that is preparing for the unknown as it relates to COVID-19. Downstream in the Quad-Cities, UnityPoint Health says that facility is ready to treat patients and protect the community.
"We have been preparing for this moment and the moments to follow," Robert J. Erickson, president and CEO, said via a press release. "UnityPoint Health has had long-standing plans for management of infectious diseases, and we’ve enhanced those plans for this situation."
Erickson says they too have been in constant contact with the CDC and state and local health departments to ensure they are updated with the latest information on the Coronavirus.
With cases continuing to rise, now there is a drive-up testing center for COVID-19 in Davenport. Genesis Health System opened a mobile collection site on Wednesday that can test for not only the Coronavirus but the seasonal flu and strep throat as well.
There are limitations as to who can go to that testing facility. It is only available for patients who have been referred and a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider.
As of Wednesday, Illinois has a total of 288 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 128 from the day before and spanning over 17 counties. Meanwhile Iowa currently has 29 cases with the majority of them being 90 miles to the west in Johnson County.
