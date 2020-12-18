Clinton Schools
Monday
Tony's pizza, peas, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, natural crisp fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Christmas break - no school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, Mandarin oranges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.
Wednesday
Christmas break - no school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, garlic cheddar biscuit and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, strawberry fruit fluff and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Christmas break - no school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Christmas break - no school.
Thursday
Christmas break - no school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Lemon baked cod or chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.
Tuesday
Pot roast with vegetables, wheat dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Closed.
Friday
Closed.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
