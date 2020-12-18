blue logo

Clinton Schools

Monday

Tony's pizza, peas, corn and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, natural crisp fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Christmas break - no school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, green beans, Mandarin oranges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and raisins.

Wednesday

Christmas break - no school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, garlic cheddar biscuit and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Stuffed crust sausage pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, strawberry fruit fluff and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Christmas break - no school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and chips. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Christmas break - no school.

Thursday

Christmas break - no school.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Lemon baked cod or chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.

Tuesday

Pot roast with vegetables, wheat dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Closed.

Friday

Closed.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.  We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

