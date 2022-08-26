Clinton Schools
Monday
French toast sticks, syrup, sausage patty, hash brown patties, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-minis.
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, tossed salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Wednesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, steamed cauliflower with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and sausage pancake on a stick.
Thursday
Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed mixed vegetables, baby carrots, ranch dip and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.
Tuesday
Ravioli, breadstick, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, pineapple tidbits and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and peaches.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, mexican rice, lettuce, fresh broccoli and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, potato wedges, steamed carrots and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, fruit cocktail and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce, cucumber slices, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, french fries and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, potatoes and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and string cheese. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Tuesday
Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat roll and peach crumble.
Wednesday
Garden quiche, ham and cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, roasted zucchini, bran muffin with raisins and ambrosia.
Thursday
Corn chowder, turkey salad, tomato wedges, garden pasta salad, wheat roll and apricot crumble.
Friday
Beef frank on wheat bun, coleslaw, baked beans, cottage cheese and fresh fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
