Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken noodle soup, uncrustable, peas, carrots, fresh vegetables with dip and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.

Tuesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with ranch, steamed broccoli, sidekick and frosted cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Wednesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Thursday

Maid Rite, tri tater, baked beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit fruedel.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and pears.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday

Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, fresh broccoli and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and apple slices.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and raisins.

Friday

Corn dog, hash brown wedge, peas, carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and mandarin oranges.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and cereal.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on school made bun, steamed carrots, spudsters, strawberries and chocolate cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken noodle soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fresh broccoli, baby carrots and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal and toast.

Thursday

Nacho grande, cheese sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, apple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal and Pop-tart.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Beef fajita tacos, rice, beans and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Barbecue chicken breast, twice baked potato casserole, glazed carrots, Caesar salad, whole grain roll and strawberry shortcake.

Wednesday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and apple orchard bar.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, breadstick and peach crisp.

Friday

Loose meat sandwich, potato salad, seasoned peas and seasonal fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

