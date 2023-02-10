Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken noodle soup, uncrustable, peas, carrots, fresh vegetables with dip and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with ranch, steamed broccoli, sidekick and frosted cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, corn and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Maid Rite, tri tater, baked beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit fruedel.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara, green beans, carrots and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and pears.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, fresh broccoli and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and apple slices.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and raisins.
Friday
Corn dog, hash brown wedge, peas, carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, mixed vegetables and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and cereal.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on school made bun, steamed carrots, spudsters, strawberries and chocolate cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken noodle soup, crackers, grilled cheese, fresh broccoli, baby carrots and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal and toast.
Thursday
Nacho grande, cheese sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, apple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Beef fajita tacos, rice, beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken breast, twice baked potato casserole, glazed carrots, Caesar salad, whole grain roll and strawberry shortcake.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and apple orchard bar.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, breadstick and peach crisp.
Friday
Loose meat sandwich, potato salad, seasoned peas and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
