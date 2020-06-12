Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Chicken patty on bun, broccoli, cauliflower, pineapple cup and milk.
Sliced ham sandwich, carrot and celery sticks, fruit and milk.
Hamburger on bun, vegetables, orange and milk.
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, broccoli, cauliflower, apple, cheese stick and milk.
Ribette on bun, carroteenies, peach cup and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Cherry almond wrap, cheese cubes, cantaloupe and honeydew mix and whole grain cereal bar.
Ham and cheese, Sun chips, fruit cocktail and oatmeal cookie.
Frozen meal.
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower with ranch dressing, Hawaiian salad and juice.
Chef salad, banana oatmeal bread and mixed berries.
Closed.
Locations include
Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
