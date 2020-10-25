CHS

Monday

Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Tuesday

Grilled cheese sandwich, peas, tomato soup and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Turkey and noodles, brussel sprouts, California vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Thursday

Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli florets, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

Chicken drummies, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk,

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12-12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and mixed berries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Hot dog, potato wedges, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and peaches.

Wednesday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, peas, carrots, cauliflower and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and Halloween sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and applesauce.

Monday

Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, celery sticks, sidekicks and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, ranchero beans, twister fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Chicken alfredo, peas, bosco breadsticks and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Pepperoni breadstick, marinara sauce, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Monday

Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Monday

Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Tuesday

Vegetable soup, ham and Swiss cheese sandwich, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.

Wednesday

Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, cheesy potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

