Monday
Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Tuesday
Grilled cheese sandwich, peas, tomato soup and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Turkey and noodles, brussel sprouts, California vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.
Thursday
Cheese sticks, marinara sauce, broccoli florets, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Friday
Chicken drummies, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk,
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12-12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and mixed berries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Hot dog, potato wedges, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and peaches.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, peas, carrots, cauliflower and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and Halloween sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and applesauce.
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, celery sticks, sidekicks and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, ranchero beans, twister fries and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Chicken alfredo, peas, bosco breadsticks and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Thursday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce and applesauce cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara sauce, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Monday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Monday
Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Tuesday
Vegetable soup, ham and Swiss cheese sandwich, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.
Wednesday
Tuna salad sandwich, strawberry spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, cheesy potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
