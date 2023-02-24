Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken and noodles, garlic bread, peas, carrots, corn and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday
Hot dog, curly fries, baked beans and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk. sausage pancake on a stick and syrup.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Sausage and cheese on English muffin, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, strawberries and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and applesauce.
Tuesday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and strawberries.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, tri tater, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and applesauce.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, potato salad, baby carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole grain bread and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, bagel and cream cheese or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Tuesday
Sloppy Joe on school made bun, twister fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, broccoli with cheese sauce, Baked Lays and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.
Thursday
Chicken and gravy, biscuit, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffle or cereal.
Friday
Popcorn shrimp, string cheese, garlic cheddar biscuit, tri tater, baby carrots and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, seasonal fruit and whole grain roll.
Tuesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, ambrosia and whole grain roll.
Wednesday
Open face hot turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts and apple crisp.
Thursday
Beef stew, chopped green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.
Friday
Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
