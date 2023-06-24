Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program will run from June 12 to 30 and July 10 to August 4. It will be closed from July 3 to 7. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cinni-mini. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and donut. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, fruit frudel. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip, assorted fruit and frosted cookie.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans with onions, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Tuesday
Beef patty with onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and baked apples.
Wednesday
Chicken pasta salad, wheat crackers, corn salad, sliced cucumbers and fruit.
Thursday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.
Friday
Stuffed green pepper, carrots, cinnamon bread, cranberry juice and pecan pie.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
