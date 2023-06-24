Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.