Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to Clinton children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program will run from June 12 to 30 and July 10 to Aug. 4. It will be closed from July 3 to 7. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Tuesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, broccoli with cheese, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-mini. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Thursday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and donut. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Friday: Breakfast: Juice, milk and fruit frudel. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip, assorted fruit and frosted cookie.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Corn chowder, turkey salad cold plate with tomatoes, garden pasta salad, raspberry gelatin with fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Roast beef, gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat roll and sliced peaches.
Wednesday: Garden quiche, ham and cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, roasted zucchini, ambrosia and bran muffin with raisins.
Thursday: Baked ham, California vegetables, scalloped pineapple and cornbread muffin.
Friday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, wheat roll, fruited gelatin and custard pie.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
