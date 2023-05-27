Clinton Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, breadstick, steamed broccoli, green beans and assorted fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and sausage pancake on a stick.
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich, french fries, mixed vegetables and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, tri tater, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.
Friday: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Camanche Schools
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and fruit.
Wednesday: Cook’s choice.
Thursday: Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, fruit and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and fruit.
Friday: Deli sandwich, Baked chips, baby carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and fruit.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on wheat bun, relish plate, baked beans, potato salad and chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic wheat roll and lime gelatin with pears.
Thursday: Hash brown vegetarian skillet, candied carrots, wheat bread and cottage cheese with pineapple.
Friday: Cream of potato soup, tuna salad on wheat bread, marinated cucumber and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
