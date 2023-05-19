Print

Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken drummie, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit, corn and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.

Tuesday

Tacos, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.

Thursday

Mini corn dogs, curly fries, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Friday

Tony's pizza, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and fruit cocktail.

Tuesday

Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.

Friday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, broccoli, cauliflower and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, peaches and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.

Tuesday

Assorted patty on bun, assorted potatoes, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Wednesday

Cook's choice, assorted potatoes, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Thursday

Hot dog on bun, Baked Lays, baby carrots, applesauce cups and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, string cheese, Goldfish crackers, baby carrots, apple slices and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart or cereal and string cheese.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Tuesday

Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll and strawberry cream pie.

Friday

Meat lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

