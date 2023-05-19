Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken drummie, mashed potatoes, gravy, biscuit, corn and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday
Tacos, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.
Thursday
Mini corn dogs, curly fries, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Tony's pizza, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and peaches.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, broccoli, cauliflower and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, peaches and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.
Tuesday
Assorted patty on bun, assorted potatoes, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Wednesday
Cook's choice, assorted potatoes, corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Hot dog on bun, Baked Lays, baby carrots, applesauce cups and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, string cheese, Goldfish crackers, baby carrots, apple slices and Crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Chicken and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll and strawberry cream pie.
Friday
Meat lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.