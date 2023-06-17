Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program will run from June 12 to 30 and July 10 to August 4. It will be closed from July 3 to 7. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon apple slices.
Tuesday: Turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich, creamy cucumber and onion salad, copper penny salad and fruit.
Wednesday: Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and fruited pudding.
Thursday: Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruited gelatin.
Friday: Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad, wheat roll and tropical fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
