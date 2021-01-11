blue logo

Tuesday

Lasagna, spinach, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and bagel.

Thursday

Sausage and cheese on English muffin, hash brown patties, carroteenies and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, vegetarian beans, french fries and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Camanche Schools. Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Tuesday

Macaroni and cheese, little smokies, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and peaches.

Wednesday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Garlic french bread cheese pizza, potato salad, fresh broccoli and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, baked beans, raisins and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and applesauce.

Tuesday

Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, shredded lettuce, Mexican rice and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Sloppy joe on school made bun, spudsters, ranchero beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, tri tater, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg patty and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Friday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, mushrooms and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken and gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Baked fish, lemon wedge, tater tots, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.

Wednesday

Navy bean soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and M & M cookie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, dinner roll and chocolate pie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

Tags

Trending Video