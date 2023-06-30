Clinton Schools
There will be no summer free lunch program held this week. The program will resume July 10.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, tropical fruit and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Closed.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork on wheat bun, corn on the cob, creamy coleslaw, watermelon and ice cream bar.
Thursday
Turkey and Swiss cheese sandwich, three bean salad, spinach salad and fruited gelatin.
Friday
Beef lasagna, tuscan greens, garlic, French bread and seasonal melon.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
