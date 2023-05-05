Clinton Schools
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip, Sidekick and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, tater tots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and sausage pancake on a stick.
Wednesday: Hot dog, natural crisp fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Thursday: Hamburger and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, carrots, peas and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Friday: Mozzarella sticks with marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Hot dog, tri tater, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and raisins.
Tuesday: Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday: Pork fritter, wedge fries, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and peaches.
Thursday: Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, sweet peas, dinner roll and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Crispito, cheese sauce, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, fresh broccoli and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday: Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and string cheese.
Thursday: Taco in a bag with cheese, lettuce and tomato, pears and apple churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.
Friday: Max sticks with dipping sauce, taco salad, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon apple slices.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, creamy cucumber and onion salad, fruit and copper penny salad.
Wednesday: Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and fruited pudding.
Thursday: Pulled pork on wheat bun, baked beans, tossed salad and fruited gelatin.
Friday: Chili, tuscan greens, cornbead muffin, mandarin oranges, fruit pie and vanilla ice cream.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
