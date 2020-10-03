Clinton Schools
Monday
Pork tenderloin on a bun, seasoned loop fries, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Tuesday
Chicken and rice, spinach, corn and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, french fries and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, sliced pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, wax beans, peas and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk,cereal and bagel.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from 12 and 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese stick and applesauce.
Tuesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt and chocolate granola.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, sweet peas, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and apple slices.
Thursday
Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and mixed berries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry cup.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, garlic cheddar biscuit and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, baked beans, french fries, yogurt and blueberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Grilled cheese, baby carrots, Goldfish crackers, apple and fruit snacks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, bosco breadstick, romaine lettuce, cottage cheese and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Grilled chicken patty on bun, sweet potato fries, shredded lettuce and mixed berry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Breaded chicken,fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Salisbury steak, baked potato, sour cream, wax bean salad and fruited Jello.
Tuesday
Fish wedge on bun, tartar sauce, lima beans, pasta salad and banana pudding square.
Wednesday
Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.
Thursday
Spaghetti, tuscan greens, breadstick, Mandarin oranges and pecan pie.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
